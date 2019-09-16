Volunteers reunite Airman with his dog

Swearing to serve his country, Senior Airman Brandon Piper, also vowed to never leave behind Hunter.

“One of the hardest things for me through all of this was being away from my dogs. They are family to me,” said Piper.

A vein rupture in the spine left Piper paralyzed from the waist down. He flew home to Indiana for rehab but Hunter had to be kenneled off base in Tacoma, Washington.

Reuniting the best friends became Kindred Hearts Transport’s mission.

Volunteers drove stretches of the 2,100-mile trip, but 10-year-old Hunter became agitated with the constant change of people and vehicles. So, they stopped at Kerrie Ferguson’s Muddy Paws Rescue in Omaha.

“This is just stressful for everybody so he needs to get back to his person,” said Ferguson.

Nineteen drivers have transported Hunter from Tacoma to Omaha and they need just one more to take the last and longest leg all the way to Indiana.

As this news traveled up the Muddy Paw’s grapevine, an anonymous volunteer stepped forward. She looks forward to getting to know Hunter during that 8-hour drive.

“It just makes me super happy and it brought me to tears when I was told you guys were willing to do this,” said Piper.

