Volunteers pitch in to help move food drive donations

You helped us stuff the bus and on Monday, volunteers from the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry got an assist in sorting through all those donations.

Members of the Papillion-La Vista South softball team put their teamwork on display Monday morning.

The students were on hand to help sort all of the donated food from the WOWT Stuff the Bus Food Drive.

Head softball coach Tom Horton said it’s important that he teach members of the team more than softball.

A lot of these guys have good opportunities on a daily basis and I think it’s important for us to come in and make sure they’re helping build their community and see the other half and where everybody is coming from.”

Our thanks to all who donated.