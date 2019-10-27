Visitors get a unique look inside the Douglas County Sheriff's Office

An Open House at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office looks a little different than the sort of open house you're used to seeing. They have a big house.

Visitors got the chance to soak up the law-and-order atmosphere on Sunday as the department flung open the doors of their main office at 156th and Maple and let the public have a look around.

Staff members offered facility tours at the top and bottom of every hour from noon to 3.

Law enforcement and fire vehicles were on display and the troops turned the festivities into a family affair by adding a Trunk or Treat event for the kids.

The rain-or-shine event featured neither of those options. But a good dose of October gray was apparently no deterrent either.