Visiting Nurse Association prepares for COVID-19 patients

Officials from the visiting nurses association say they expect to see more people in their homes as more people test positive for covid-19 who have lost their jobs and health care benefits.

Going into the home to provide health care during a medical crisis is nothing new for The Visiting Nurses Association.

“Providing skilled health care service in people’s homes through the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918 and we were part of the country’s outreach in the polio issue,” said Jamie Summerfelt, CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association.

Now visiting nurses are dealing with the coronavirus. Fighting this germ requires more protective equipment and more training.

“We are beginning to see some patients who are testing positive for COVID-19 so it just ramps up how much protection for that staff that is going into those folks home,” said Summerfelt.

Visiting nurses have been providing home health care services since 1896 and some of the old methods used by nurses back in the day still work in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s an old Florence Nightingale type of strategy but it makes a lot of sense. We know that COVID can float in the air for three hours at a time so by opening the window allows the germ load in the air to be reduced,” said Judy Riggert, an infection prevention nurse.

As the nation prepares for the peak of the virus outbreak, the visiting nurses plan to relieve some of the stress from area hospitals by caring for patients not affected by the virus.

“So they can be discharged from the hospital and free up those beds for the surge of patients who do have the virus or who have been exposed to it,” said Summerfelt.

VNA officials say they usually make around 80,000 home health care visits a year, treating around 10,000 patients.

