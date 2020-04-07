Virus reported in state hospital, spreads at nursing home

Three staff members and a resident at a state hospital that serves people with intellectual disabilities have tested positive for the coronavirus as another outbreak at a nursing home continues to grow.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced the new cases at Parsons State Hospital and Training Center in southeast Kansas in a news release Monday night.

The sickened resident has been moved into on-site isolation. Health officials reported 845 confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday, up from 747 on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases at the Life Care Center of Burlington has grown to 41.