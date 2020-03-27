Virtual pen pal group keeps students learning, socializing

Two Papillion moms are helping their kids and their classmates continue learning and connecting while the Coronavirus outbreak has temporarily closed schools.

Jordan Edison has twins and Jennifer South has a son. All 3 kids are in kindergarten at Tara Heights Elementary School.

After the doors were closed, the two moms came up with the idea for virtual pen pals. They took the idea to other parents and teachers who immediately responded.

“Everyone instantly said 'this is the best idea, we love it,'” said South.

About 40 students were added to the virtual pen pal list. Each week the students write back and forth with a schoolmate. They can also draw pictures and make videos. The parents handle the virtual part. They take pictures of the letters and email them to the next family.

"We thought what a great way to get together and keep that communication alive by writing letters back and forth to each other," said Edison.

"It was a fun thing for them to still be learning but keeping in contact with their friends, and they are so excited about sharing, like 'look what I did today,'” added South.

Writing and reading are essential parts of kindergarten, and the two moms are hoping the virtual pen pal idea will help keep the kids' skills sharp.

"We’re trying to make sure we don’t lose all that learning that we did, of keeping all those sight words, so that if we don’t get to go back to school that we’re prepared and ready for first grade,” Edison said.

Papillion-La Vista Community Schools has a target date of return for April 30. The district will reassess when it gets closer to that date.