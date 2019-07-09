Violin instructor, 77, charged with felony sexual assault of a child

Michael Godfrey, 77, appeared in court Tuesday to be arraigned on charges of sexually assaulting one of his violin students.

According to court documents, Godfrey was charged with sexual assault of a child in the first degree, a Class 1B Felony; and sexual assault of a child in the third degree, a Class 3A felony.

Godfrey's preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12, and his bail was set at $50,000.

According to court documents, the incidents that led to the charges happened in August 2012 when the victim, now 14 years old, says she was assaulted by Godfrey, who was her violin teacher at the time.

The accusations surfaced in discussions the victim had with a therapist, according to the police report.