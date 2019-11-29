Vinyl keeps making renewed strides in the music world

Reports from the music world indicate that the old could soon take over the new. According to an article in Rolling Stone Magazine, sales of vinyl records are poised to surge.

Vinyl keeps gaining new ground in changing music world

There are already parts of the metro where vinyl is thriving. And while the albums are making a comeback, over at Kanesville Collectables, they never went away.

Tim Behrens said, "We've been selling vinyl here since 1985 and sold it even when they stopped making vinyl in ’89. We just sold it used all the way up until now."

Behrens owns Kanesville Collectables in Council Bluffs. For years he's been selling the classics - some used, some new. Behrens believes young adults finding old music might have played a role in the spike in vinyl sales.

“I think what happened was kids were starting to listen to their parents stuff and as that happened they came to see what a lot of it has to do with how good the music was."

Young people might disagree about which generation had better music. Some young adults tell us they like albums because of the entire album listening experience.

Amber Jimenez said, “I just enjoy being able to touch it and feel it - the whole putting the needle on the player."

Matt Fratt, the General Manager of Homer’s Music, said, "You're actively listening to that music versus having streaming on in the background while you're grocery shopping or running."

Fratt said the demand for vinyl has always been there but the record companies just stopped pressing them. Now you can buy the old classics, decades old music, brand new; never opened and new artists are also pressing out albums.

"Some are even pressing them on cassette and there's a number of new artists that are only pressing it on vinyl and not manufacturing CDs.

Experts agree that if this trend continues, album sales will soon spin out more revenue than CD sales.

According to that Rolling Stone article, despite vinyl's growth streaming still dominates sales in the music industry generating 62 percent of the industry’s revenues.