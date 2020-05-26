Victims speak out after attempted break-in

Steven Bradford-Sorensen heard something just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

"I thought it was my roommate trying to get in, so I went to the back door and I yelled. And I noticed that the bottom half had been completely dislodged. And the individual was crouched trying to get in the back door," Steven explained.

This all happened while his roommate was sleeping in another bedroom. Steven's partner, Jerome Bradford, was in the living room.

"It made me feel like they were very bold to try it because I mean you have a house with lights on here and there. You have three people in the house," Jerome said.

The individuals were eventually scared away.

Steven said the suspected burglars disabled the motion lights on his back door and carefully made their way around the yard to avoid other lights.

"So they had obviously been observant of what was on our house," he noticed.

Jerome and Steven shared their experience online. They were surprised to hear from neighbors about similar incidents.

"THere was someone that found someone peering through their windows. The same night around the same time. So similar time frame and frankly in a line," Steven said.

The couple is encouraging neighbors to report it to authorities.

"And it could lead to saving someone's life. It could lead to you know breaking a crime ring," Steven added.

Steven was not able to get a good look at who was trying to get inside that morning.

"A camera would have caught that," he added.

The couple had a camera in the front of the house, but not the back. They said that is going to change.

Omaha police did search the area the morning of the attempted break-in but did not find anything. THey continue investigating.