Victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on 90th and Maple identified

The two victims involved in a deadly crash Wednesday night have been identified as 58-year-old Roberto Gonzalez and 56-year-old Annette North, both of Omaha.

The individuals were in a pickup truck passing through theintersection of 90th and Maple when the driver of a red SUV ran a red light. The pickup truck was split in two and the collision continued into a third vehicle.

A third person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The two in the truck were pronounced dead on scene.