Police investigate incident near Little Italy neighborhood, victim in serious condition

Omaha Police were called to the area of 5th and William streets for a shots fired call Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

According to police, when they arrived they found a male victim down on the sidewalk. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have been paying a lot of attention to a red pick up truck at the scene with front end damage. Police believe two people ran from the vehicle.

A neighbor said that he heard about five shots go off and tires squealing. The neighbor is unsure whether the victim was possibly shot or hit by the vehicle.

The Homicide Unit is on the scene but police are early in the investigation.

