Victim recovering from gunshot wound

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital Saturday morning.

Authorities were alerted at 6:40 a.m. when the 17-year-old victim turned up at the hospital for treatment of what was described as a minor injury.

He told officers that he had been in a vehicle near 20th and Martha when a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt approached the car, asked for a cigarette then fired a gun, injuring the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.