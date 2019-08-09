Victim recovering from gunshot wound

Police are looking into a report of a shooting that sent the victim to the hospital around midnight.

Officers were advised that the victim, 23-years-old, had turned up seeking treatment at 12:05 a.m.

He told police that he had been shot while walking near 40th and Cuming streets.

Officers searched the area but could not find any evidence that a shooting had happened there.

The victim is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a shooting is eligible for a $10,000 reward.