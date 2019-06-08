Victim recovering from gunshot wound

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 9:30 Friday night near 42nd and Bedford.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired and several ShotSpotter notifications. They found several vehicles that had been damaged by gunfire and at 9:45 a shooting victim turned up seeking medical treatment at a hospital.
Investigators say the 19-year-old victim had been shot at the location where they found the damaged vehicles.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.