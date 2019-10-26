Victim recovering from early-morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 29-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a call about shots being fired near 48th Ave. and Northwest Radial Highway shortly after 2 a.m.
Witnesses told them of a white SUV that had left the scene and police found it as the vehicle was headed to the hospital. The victim was inside suffering from a superficial gunshot wound. He is expected to recover.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.
Anyone providing tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect is eligible for a reward of $10,000.