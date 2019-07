A shooting victim is recovering while police try to piece together what happened.

Officers were on patrol around 5:30 a.m. Monday when they were approached by the victim near 24th and Fort. He told them he'd been shot near 24th and Ellison.

Medics took him to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.