Victim recovering after being shot by would-be robber

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were alerted when the victim, a 20-year-old man, turned up at the hospital seeking treatment shortly before 3:30 p.m.

He told police he had been sitting in a vehicle near 42nd and Redman Avenue when someone approached him and demanded property. The victim said he got out of the vehicle and the man shot him. He's expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.