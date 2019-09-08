Victim recovering after being hit by alleged street racer

The 18-year-old who was hit by a car while watching an illegal street race Friday night is now out of the hospital.

Video of the incident that put him there shows the shocking moment when he was hit by that car.

He’s been released from the hospital. In the police report it says he had a head laceration and fractured nose.

He was hurt when police say a driver under the influence was illegally street racing his 1991 Honda Civic. The driver lost control, jumped the median and plowed into three onlookers.

That driver was identified as Daniel Ramirez. He was cited for DUI; Driving Without Insurance and reckless driving.

According to the police report the driver tried to leave the scene but stopped in a nearby parking lot.

Two of the three people hit were taken to the hospital with what police reported as, "possibly serious injury."

We are expecting new insight on this accident. 6 News will be talking with that 18-year-old victim Sunday evening to hear from him the details of what led up to the accident and put him in the hospital.