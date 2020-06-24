Victim of racist incident at Oriental Trading Co. fears for his safety

New safety concerns from an Omaha man after a co-worker put a noose on his chair. He says that he cannot sleep, wondering what comes next.

The CEO of Oriental Trading here in La Vista says hate has no place in the company and has told workers to turn in their badge if they think otherwise.

Keith Kirksey of Omaha said, "Nobody should put up with this. Black, brown, green, or a Martian. They shouldn't have to put up with this. Nobody."

Keith Kirksey hasn't been back to work since this noose fashioned out of string was left on the seat of his floor sweeper and scrubber Thursday night.

He's the only one who uses that piece of equipment in the warehouse. That was the night of his anniversary. Four years on the job at Oriental Trading Company.

"I guess it was a joke to him. It was my anniversary date. They all know when I started," said Kirksey.

The company fired the man responsible and a criminal probe is underway by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

"Keep thinking about it -- why would someone want to do that? I hear on the news about other hangings in the U.S. You'd think this stuff would stop, but it keeps going on and on,” said Kirksey.

Keith Kirksey says the incident is now affecting his health.

"I'm still super upset. Every time I talk about it or think about it -- I can't sleep. I'm up and down all night looking out the window,” said Kirksey.

And he's still worried about the guy who put the noose on his chair.

"He already followed me to my doctor's office. I had to go downtown to Clarkson clinic, and he followed me from Blondo to Leavenworth. He acted like he was going to crash into me. I had to call the police when I got to the clinic yesterday,” said Kirksey.

Deputies talked with the victim yesterday. As of tonight, the man who was fired for putting the noose on the chair has not yet been charged with any crimes, but we are told it's still early in the investigation.

