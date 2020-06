Omaha Police have identified the victim in a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to an apartment complex near 79th and Blondo where John Miles, 41, was found deceased.

The suspect for this homicide has been identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656.