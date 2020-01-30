Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stops in Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence stopped by Council Bluffs today as part of his campaign tour through Iowa.

The vice president is in town to praise our veterans and to talk about what President Trump has done to improve the way our veterans are treated.

A line formed outside the gathering room near the old Council Bluffs mall hours before Pence was scheduled to arrive. Many vets stood in line waiting to hear the vice president discuss issues that most concern them.

Inside, the vice president made it clear why he stopped in Council Bluffs: "I'm here for one reason and one reason only: re-electing Trump!"

Most of the rally followed a familiar script, touting the accomplishments of the president. Pence said veterans care is now better than medical care in the private sector.

Supporters didn't want to hear about the impeachment proceedings going on in Washington, but Pence did have something to say on the subject, calling it "the sham investigation."

The vice president will join Trump in Des Moines later Thursday for a political rally, and there's a good chance the president will have more to say about the impeachment proceedings.