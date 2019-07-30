Veteran sentenced to 5 years probation for driving into Offutt guards

A man who drove drunk up to the security gates at Offutt Air Force Base last year was sentenced in federal court on Friday on two counts of misdemeanor assault of a federal officer.

A veteran who served tours in Iraq and Kuwait as a Naval Reservist, Matthew L. Clausen, 42, was sentenced by Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to five years of probation, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Joseph Kelley's office.

In addition to the assaults, he pled "no contest" to driving under the influence of alcohol in Sarpy County.

On June 5, 2018, an intoxicated Clause drove up to the security gate at the Air Force base in Bellevue and — instead of turning off his vehicle as directed — placed it into gear, hit the accelerator, and hit two guards manning the gate.

The guards were not injured.