Veteran earns bachelors after decades pursuing criminal justice degree

Greg Neville doesn't see graduating as the end of something.

"Walking across the stage, you know it's the big crescendo," 65-year-old Neville said.

Graduation is just a piece of his story that's been decades in the making.

"I got my degree and we can move on and start talking about jobs and more positive things," Neville said.

The short walk across a stage marked a milestone in a long journey for Neville.

"It's just like when I graduated from boot camp in the marine corps, no one thought I was capable of doing it," Neville said.

Earning a degree was for himself, but he also had something to prove.

"So yeah to graduate with my criminal justice degree...yeah everyone was pretty floored," Neville said with a smile.

He may have taken the scenic route to get to his final destination, and the destination is important, but it's the journey that taught him the most.

"It's just that dedication, you know I have to do this, you know to prove to everyone else that's the naysayers...you know that's what I had to do," Neville said.

Walking across the graduation stage, Neville was supported by friends and mentors who believes in him. Now he wants to help others find their success.