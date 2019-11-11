Veteran brings photo portrait campaign to Bellevue

This Veterans Day sealed moments in time that will carry long into the future for some of our military veterans in the metro.

Photographer Stacy Pearsall brings veteran portrait campaign to the metro

Each made a special appointment with a photographer to capture the day.

Dozens of vets came to Bellevue University to get their photos taken as part of the Veterans Portrait Project.

The idea stems from retired Air Force vet Stacy Pearsall. For more than a decade, she's been traveling the country taking portraits of vets as a way to better understand what they went through and so they have an outlet to share.

While 6 News was on hand in Bellevue local vets shared their stories; the laughs; the heartache — the experience.

One vet said it helps with the recovery from mental scars he received coming home from Vietnam.

Army veteran John Schniedermeier said: "It's time to recognize the Vietnam veterans. People come up and say, 'thanks for your service.' It makes you feel better instead of going to change airplanes in Seattle and someone comes running up behind you calling you a 'baby killer' amongst other things."

So many people signed up for the portrait, the photographer agreed to do it all over again on Tuesday.