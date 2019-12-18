Verizon says issue causing problems for customers has been resolved

Are you having trouble making calls this morning?

Early Wednesday, Down Detector reported a nationwide outage impacting Verizon wireless customers across the U.S., including in Nebraska.

Down Detector's map showed large areas of the country in the red. You can see the map HERE.

Verizon News released this statement on Twitter at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday saying:

Overnight some wireless customers experienced a dialing error when placing calls from their wireless phone to a long-distance landline number. This issue was resolved at 6:30am ET. We apologize for any inconvenience.

