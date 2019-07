A vehicle struck The Hub Trampoline Park in Council Bluffs last night, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Police said, after hitting a parking meter, the vehicle went through the glass store front. Children were inside, but no one was injured.

Police identify the driver as Mark Armstrong of Crescent Iowa. He was transported to the hospital for observation. Charges against him are pending.

The building sustained $5,000 in damages.