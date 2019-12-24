Vehicle left running at Eagle Run gas station stolen; deputies looking for teens

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two teens after a vehicle left running at a gas station near Eagle Run was stolen Tuesday and recovered in North Central Omaha.

A deputy told 6 News that authorities were looking for two teens — ages 16 and 18, wearing gray sweatshirts — after a running vehicle was stolen Tuesday morning from the Speedee Mart at the Shell gas station near 138th and Maple streets.

A police officer later spotted the stolen vehicle near 120th and Maple streets and attempted to pull it over, the deputy said.

But the driver didn't stop, so a short pursuit ensued until the officer decided it was too dangerous to continue and backed off near 99th and Fort streets, the deputy said.

A short while later, the thieves abandoned the vehicle near Military and Blair High avenues and ran off, the deputy said. Officers searched the area but didn't find anything.

The vehicle will be returned to its owner, the deputy said.