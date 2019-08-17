Vehicle in carjacking located in flames

Authorities are investigating a carjacking that ended with the vehicle located in flames Saturday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m. police say two men with weapons approached a group of people getting food at a taco truck. They stole the group's car and drove off.

The vehicle was then found in an alley just south of 17th and Castelar engulfed in flames. OFD put out the fire.

The suspects got away.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

