Vehicle flees after hitting bike officer in downtown Omaha

A bike officer was hit by a vehicle from behind Monday night in downtown Omaha.

The officer was transported Code 2 to UNMC. OPD said the officer did not have serious injuries and would be OK.

About 8:45 p.m., a bike officer was hit from behind by a vehicle in the area of 10th and Cass streets. The vehicle did flee and was stopped by nearby officers at 10th and Mike Fahey.

Omaha Police have the driver in custody, but are still investigating the cause of the crash and whether alcohol was a factor.