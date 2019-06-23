Vehicle damaged by early-morning gunfire

Police are investigating early morning gunfire that blew out the back window of a Chevy Suburban.

It happened near 24th and Newport around 1:15 a.m.

Two women were inside the vehicle when the glass shattered. Neither was injured.

The women gave officers a description and license plate number of the car from which the shots had been fired. Police located that vehicle near 31st and Laurel. Three people were inside.

Police said it was too early to determine if this incident was related to the gunfire that injured two people near 32nd and Seward approximately 10 minutes earlier.