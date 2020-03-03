Vehicle break-ins, catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Lincoln, police data show

Data from the Lincoln Police Department shows more criminals are targeting your vehicles, both for what's inside and it's valuable parts.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said both car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts are up significantly, but there are a few things people can do to help avoid a headache.

A headache Lincoln resident Marcelina Diaz has been dealing with all day, she said Monday.

"Had to go get a new license, go to the social security office, sign papers for my credit cards," Diaz said.

Diaz said her car, which was parked in her apartment parking lot near NW Fletcher and Highway 34 overnight Friday when it was broken into.

"I opened up the front seat and everything was scattered," Diaz said. "My glove box, the center console was open."

Her wallet and her boyfriend's bag were taken.

"They're replaceable items, but it's more of a privacy issue," Diaz said. "I feel so invaded."

Diaz is one of 85 people who reported a similar crime in Lincoln just this week.

"Suspects are going through neighborhoods, businesses, especially apartment complexes looking in windows for valuables like phones, computers, any electronics," Bonkiewicz said.

That number of reports is nearly four times higher than the average 24 police typically see reported in a week at this time of year.

This isn't the only vehicle-related crime on the rise.

Bonkiewicz said catalytic converter thefts are also being stolen at alarming rates.

In the last two months, 29 have been taken. The average for this same time ram is just nine.

Thieves take them to sell as scrap metal.

"People think it's a petty crime, but it's not," Bonkiewicz said. "In fact, over the last two months we have seen total damage exceeding $3,000 and the total loss for catalytic converter thefts has been $15,000."

While an easy way to prevent people from stealing things from inside cars, is to keep the doors locked.

Though there's no simple way to keep people from taking catalytic converters, police said a watchful eye will help.

"We believe good neighbors, vigilant watchful neighbors are the best weapon against crime in Lincoln."