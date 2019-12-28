Vegas man sentenced for prompting emergency landing of plane in Nebraska

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for his behavior on a commercial flight last year that forced the plane to make an emergency landing in North Platte.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Maurice Paola was sentenced Friday in Lincoln's federal court after he pleaded guilty in September to interfering with a flight crew.

Investigators say Paola threatened to harm other passengers and crew members and threw items on the September 2018 charter flight from Las Vegas to New York, forcing the plane to land in Nebraska.