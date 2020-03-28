Varying rules in every county allow for some salons to stay open amid COVID-19 concerns

During the coronavirus outbreak, there's been a number of businesses ordered closed.

Some non-essential businesses like hair salons have been forced to shut their doors, but what businesses must close temporarily depends on where they are located.

Hair salons have been one of those businesses we've seen ordered closed in places like Douglas County and Pottawattamie County.

We are in Sarpy County tonight and we've found some salons are still up and running.

The Sarpy County health department says that's because regulations vary county to county.

In Sarpy, salons can be open as long as they have ten or less in the salon.

We spoke with the co-owner of New Era Salon in Papillion. She says she's allowing stylists to choose if they want to work or not during this time.

She says she has noticed an uptick in calls of people wanting their hair done with so many others being forced to close their doors. She says for now she is sticking with what she knows.

“I would like to just stick to our regulars due to everything going on. Keep the numbers low. Make sure everyone can keep our 6 feet distance and keep this place as clean as we can with people coming in and out so as far as now goes we'd like to just take care of our own people and take it Day by day. Things change quickly,” said Alysha Fidler, co-owner of New Era Salon.

She says she would like more answers on what will happen going forward but says she will work as long as she possibly can.

She says she'd like to see a better system of communication with salon owners so they know what to do.

