Vaping related illness on the rise in the Metro

Vaping illnesses are popping up in the metro and according to CHI, officials have seen five people with lung issues from vaping in recent weeks.

According to officials, the average age of people who vape is 19-years-old and the problem starts in high school.

These are statistics that Dr. Doug Moore, with the CHI Center Clinic, finds disturbing. He shows 6 News what this looks like on a patient’s lungs.

“Unfortunately we’re starting to see more and more of the effects and dangers in the effects of vaping, especially in the last 6 weeks or so,” said Moore.

Five patients have been seen at the CHI Health Clinic, all of them with a variety of symptoms including complications breathing.

According to Moore, other complications include nausea, fevers, vomiting, and belly pain.

In Washington, the conversation continues with the FDA taking tough questions from lawmakers Wednesday. This comes after nine reported deaths and hundreds of reported cases of lung disease related to vaping.

Norman E. Sharpless, acting Commissioner for the FDA said, “We do not believe that any single policy or process will solve the youth vaping epidemic. It’s a combination of enforcement, and education and multiple policy things that we’re doing.”

Back in the metro, Doctors say they’re treating the disease any way they can and so far are seeing significant improvements in patients. But, it’s the long term effects they’re worried about.

Doctors urge those who are vaping to get checked out because it takes a while for symptoms to show, and by then it could be much worse.

