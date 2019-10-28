Vaping is as hard to quit as smoking, expert says

Quitting cigarettes is known to be difficult, but an expert with CHI Health Tobacco Treatment says that quitting vaping is just as hard.

Things like nicotine patches or gum double a user’s chance of being able to quit. With over 1,600 cases of vaping related lung injuries and 34 deaths as of last week, according to the CDC, walking away from these products us more important than ever.

Terri Erickson, a certified tobacco treatment specialist, clarified some misinformation. Many people believe it’s just the THC cartridges or vape pens off the street causing lung injuries, that’s not the case.

“But about 10 percent of them have just been vaping nicotine,” said Erickson.

One of the main ways to help you quit is to figure out why you’re reaching for the nicotine and counter it with a healthier habit like exercise.

The CHI Health Center offers specialists like Terri to help people quit. Nebraska also has a number for assistance, 1- 800- Quit- Now.

