Vaping ills pose diagnosis hurdle in flu season

As researchers are learning more about the chemical compound behind the national outbreak of vaping illnesses, health care officials are facing seasonal problems associated with the industry.

That’s what’s behind a plea from Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos with Johns Hopkins Medicine. It’s aimed at e-cigarette users this flu season.

Fever, chills, shortness of breath, "a little bit of coughing, wheezing, so forth - could be from the flu," Dr. Galiatsatos said, "or it could be from electronic cigarette use."

Both have similar symptoms and according to Dr. Galiatsatos, doctors are having trouble diagnosing this flu season.

Dr. Galiatsatos said, “This is a new phenomenon for us. We are finding common diseases are becoming more prevalent and then more unique diseases are being unearthed because of e-cigarette use."

So far, thousands have fallen ill to what the CDC is calling an outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries. As more cases pop up across the country, President Trump and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle discuss ways to address the growing health risks.

Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA), said, “I think we need to ban vaping for minors."

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), said, “I was a Republican lead on the bill that says you have to sign for any electronic cigarette to order online."

Meanwhile, vaping advocates are rallying behind the industry. Many, like American Vaping Association President Greg Conley say they used the popular devices to quit smoking.

“It was a watermelon flavor that helped me," Conley said.

When asked about concerns this flu season, Conley pointed to those who use illegally purchased products off the street. “Those who are using illicit THC products should be worried regardless of what time of year it is.”

So, what should you do? Tell the truth. Experts say your health depends on it.

Dr. Galiatsatos said, “I tell every patient, ‘I'm not your mother priest or rabbi. I hold no judgment. Just tell me what's going on.’"

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot. That's including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.