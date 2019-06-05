Vandals cut tires on five vehicles in Northeast Omaha neighborhood

A woman in a Northeast Omaha neighborhood told police she woke up to find all four tires on her vehicle had been slashed — and that of four other vehicles on that street.

The Omaha Police report states the vandalism on the woman's 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, parked along a nearby street, took place sometime between the hours of 9 a.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim wasn't sure whether the tires had been cut or poked, according to the report.

No other damage was done to the victim's car, nor was anything reported stolen or missing, the OPD report states.