Vandal targets historic church twice with different masks

A vandal wearing different masks targeted Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, the damage is not only disturbing because it’s a place of worship but also because of the history.

Saint Peters was built in 1887 and is on the national registry of historic places.

Early Sunday morning, someone started smashing the stained glass windows at the church with a pipe wearing a Jason mask from the movie Friday the 13th. Later that morning, investigators believe the same person returned in a Frankenstein mask, smashing even more windows.

Five windows were smashed in total.

Father Chuck Kottas lives at the church.

“He came by around 5:30 in the morning and rang the doorbell. It was lightning and thundering, so I thought the storm had set if off. I went back to bed. Then all of a sudden, I heard a crash. I thought it was a hailstone that hit my window and busted it,” said Kottas.

A witness came to the church to tell the Father and detectives what he saw that morning.

"I seen this guy in a white mask and red pants, and he had something in his hand, and I got scared," said the witness.

Council Bluffs Police are following that lead and hope to put a name to the witness's description and ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers.

