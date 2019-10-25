Valuable rifle missing from Fremont tactical shop scheme

Millions of dollars have been lost in a scheme to fool investors in a Fremont firearm and tactical gear company. One customer has lost respect for a fellow lawman.

Tactical Solutions Gear didn’t just sell its own inventory but also firearms on consignment.

Several months ago Jim Lichtenberg left a Winchester 30-30 to sell at Tactical Solutions Gear.

Lichtenberg headed back to the store to find his rare gun. It was nowhere to be found, and there was no money.

“And then I saw these signs and found out he had closed for good,” said Lichtenberg.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Harbaugh who owns Tactical Gear Solutions Gear, has been charged in federal court with an 11 million dollar fraud scheme.

Great Western Bank is out the most but a half dozen other investors lost from $40,000 to more than $4 million.

Lichtenberg estimates his missing 60-year-old Winchester gun is worth $1,500.

“It’s just peanuts compared to what everybody else lost. But it’s still the principal,” said Lichtenberg.

Lichtenberg spent 28 years as a state trooper and then a Dodge County Deputy. He feels let down by someone who also wore a badge.

“It makes me mad because another fellow officer took me,” said Lichtenberg.

In a deposition with the bank's attorney, Harbaugh confirmed that 100 guns were removed from the store a few weeks before it closed. He testified that was to pay a debt. The deposition doesn’t give information on which guns were taken.

