Vacation Watch program monitors your home when you're gone

The holidays put a lot of people on the road but who watches the house when your home is in the rear view mirror?

Vacation Watch program allows police to keep an eye on your home in your absence.

The good news is that police are among those with an eye on things. The bad news is that there’s a reason for that. An empty home is a target.

On a soggy Thanksgiving night, Bellevue Police Officer Jonovan Hargiss was among those keeping order and Vacation Watch was part of the mission.

For the more than 50,000 people the department serves the program puts officers on the watch while homeowners travel for vacation.

“I would like to see more of it,” Hargiss said. “We don't see a ton of it right now but there are several people who do it - not a lot.”

We rode along Officer Hargiss Thursday night for a look at the Vacation Watch program, a free and simple service for homeowners to contact police and let them know they are out of town for the holidays. While they are away, police will make routine checks on the home.

“We will walk around and check doors to make sure they stay shut and no forced entry, broken windows anything like that," Hargiss said.

If you do leave for vacation make sure you do little things that give the illusion you're home. Get the paper picked up or leave a light on.

“It’s year-round,” Hargiss said. “You see a lot more during the holidays. People are gone for Christmas or Thanksgiving when they are gone a week at a time.”

A screen in his cruiser shows Officer Hargiss which homes need watching. And don’t worry about your address getting shared. The only people who know your address is the officer and you.

“That way, when we are doing checks, we aren't giving out the address over the radio. No one knows the address but the Police Department.”

Bellevue Police partner with the Sarpy County Vacation Watch Program. You can log onto sarpy.com to register your home.