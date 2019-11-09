Vacant property damaged by fire in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs fire crews were called to a vacant structure in the 200 block of S. 10th Street around10:30 p.m.

Vacant building damaged by fire in Council Bluffs

While the property was vacant, it seems to have been a home several apartment units.

Firefighters had some difficulty getting to the flames. It was concentrated in the rear of the building. Crews had to go through an alley and use a ladder just to get to it.

There were no injuries.

Nearly a dozen people were displaced when a fire broke out in a similar, nearby property at approximately the same time.