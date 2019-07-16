VIDEOS: Funnel cloud spotted in Cass County, Iowa

Residents of Cass County, Iowa, captured video clips of the funnel cloud reported there Tuesday afternoon.

A funnel cloud was spotted Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019, in Cass County, Iowa. (Courtesy of Mitch Kennedy)

The funnel cloud was located about eight miles southeast of Atlantic, Iowa.

"It roped out skinny and went back up," according to Mitch Kennedy, who recorded a short video. He said it never appeared to touch the ground.

Nevertheless, Cass County was under a tornado warning Tuesday after the report.

There was no reported damage or word of injuries.