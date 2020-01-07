VIDEO: Bobcat catches turkey, carries it through Florida neighborhood

Well there’s something you don’t see every day!

Bobcat catches turkey, carries it through Manatee County neighborhood (Julie Franklin)

Julie Franklin lives in the Mill Creek neighborhood in Manatee County. She captured this incredible video of a bobcat that caught a turkey and carries it down the sidewalk.

The Mill Creek neighborhood is located off State Road 64, near Rye Road East.

Further south, in Charlotte County, biologists say they spotted a female panther for the first time since May 2018.

