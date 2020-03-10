VA accuses Bellevue University of misleading vets in ads

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has told Bellevue University and other schools that it intends to disapprove of the enrollment of new GI Bill students.

The VA said Monday the schools have given erroneous, deceptive or misleading information to prospective students.

The sanction wouldn't affect current GI Bill students. The university says the VA warning stems from a state allegation that school promotional material misled prospective students about the accreditation status for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Bellevue University provided a statement that reads:

Bellevue University believes that the Department of Veterans Affairs recent notification is based on unsubstantiated, recycled allegations from a Sarpy County Court lawsuit. The allegations in that lawsuit by the Nebraska Attorney General have been denied in Sarpy County Court. We stand by our initial response that we have never misled or would mislead any student, and that includes our military and veteran-benefitted students. We intend to defend this matter vigorously. It’s important to note now, that the Department of Veterans Affairs has received zero complaints about Bellevue University and the university has more than 1,500 veteran-benefitted students. No students or benefits are currently impacted by the recent announcement. We look forward to providing the Department of Veterans Affairs with a full, timely and accurate response to its notification.

Correction: Due to a source error, a previous version of this story referenced the wrong court where the lawsuit was denied.