VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System to become smoke-free

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System will become smoke-free effective on October 1, as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affair’s promise to Veterans and their families receiving health care.

Director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, B. Don Burman has been working with Veterans and employees in preparation for the change.

“As the nation’s leader in Veteran health care, it is incumbent upon the VA to do everything within our power to ensure that we provide outstanding health care for our Veterans while also working with them to promote healthy lifestyle choices,” Burman said. “Studies have shown that the effects associated with smoking are a major risk factor to a Veteran’s health. Although we know that for some, kicking the smoking habit is extremely difficult, by becoming smoke-free and assisting our Veterans in stopping smoking, we will be able to get at one of the top issues affecting Veterans health.”

The implementation is a part of a larger effort for all VHA facilities to become smoke-free by the first of October, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The policy applies to all cigarettes, cigars, pipes, and any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems including e-cigarettes, vape pens, or e-cigars, according to the release.

