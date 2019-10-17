Utility work could bring another round of natural gas smell

Utility crews wrapped-up the initial work of purging a gas line near 36th and Cedar Island Road Thursday morning with round two set for Thursday afternoon.

Utility line work could push some natural gas into the wind

The job at hand in the morning involved clearing a one-mile stretch of high-pressure line. MUD and Northern Natural Gas issued a heads-up about the work.

It involved expelling limited amounts of natural gas into the air and the utility teams wanted to alert people in advance if they happened to smell any of the escaping fuel.

The first wave of work was scheduled for between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. but there’s another round pending.

Officials say the next step involves a second cycle to remove any air before returning the full natural gas flow and the potential for the smell of natural gas in the area could return around 5 p.m. Thursday.