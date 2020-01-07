Utah truck driver charged in Nebraska crash that killed Wisconsin woman

A Utah truck driver could be going to prison for his part in a car crash that killed a Wisconsin woman Sunday on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

The crash happened Sunday night about 7:30 on I-80 about four miles west of the Grand Island exit. A semi driven by Peterson Black, 37, Talorville, UT, was west-bound when it went out of control, crossed the median and went onto the east-bound lanes.

An oncoming Subaru Forester went under the tank trailer of the semi. The car's driver, William Niedermeier, 72, of Wisconsin was taken to CHI Health St. Francis for injuries and was later treated and released. His wife, Mary Niedermeier, 72, died at the scene.

Black is charged in Hall County with felony Motor Vehicle Homicide. He's also charged with DUI first offense, Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test and making an Improper U-Turn, all misdemeanors. As of Tuesday afternoon he was in the Hall County jail on $175,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for Black is scheduled next month.

If convicted on the felony charge, Black could get up to 20 years in prison.