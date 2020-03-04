Utah driver faces Nebraska trial in Wisconsin woman's death

A June 15 trial start has been scheduled for a Utah truck driver accused in the Nebraska crash death of a Wisconsin woman.

Court records say Peterson Black, of Taylorsville, Utah, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol.

The records say Black was under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 5 while driving his big rig west on Interstate 80, about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island. Authorities say Black lost control of his truck and it collided with a small sport-utility vehicle.

The crash killed 72-year-old Mary Niedermeier. She lived in Madison, Wis.