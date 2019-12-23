37-year-old cold-case in Utah leads to arrest in Nebraska

Hope for those who worry their criminal cases will never be solved, after a Nebraska man stands accused of murder from 37-years ago.

In 1982 someone sexually assaulted and beaten to death a woman in her Salt Lake City, Utah, apartment. She was 72-years-old.

Detectives went door-to-door in the neighborhood and had little luck figuring out who did it. Decades later, cold-case detectives reviewed the case.

Last year, according to a Nebraska search warrant, investigators noticed a name listed in the early reports as a neighbor but never interviewed or contacted. Bryan reed was 17 and lived across the street.

His mother told officers the victim who came to her house for morning coffee daily, "had a lot of jewelry and a large diamond ring worth a lot of money."

She also told detectives that her son left to go to Nebraska on the day of the murder.

New DNA technology has emerged over the years, so the victim's sheets were tested again. An unknown male profile came back.

So detectives traveled to south Sioux City, Nebraska, to get DNA from the neighbor who was never tracked down for an interview. 37-years ago, Bryan Reed, he's 55 now. The science led to his arrest for murder.

Karra Porter with the Utah Cold Case Coalition said, "I actually let out a little 'whoop!' when I heard that Wilhelmina Reid's murder had been solved."

"It just shows as technology advances, we have more hope in these cold cases," said Porter.

Every big city has them. These three-ring binders belong to the Omaha Police Department's cold case squad. More than 250 homicides going back to the 1960s. Somewhere there's a clue or a witness who will come forward that perhaps will lead to justice.

