Used PPE litter becomes dangerous issue

So much focus has been on the use of masks, gloves, and other forms of PPE this year.

But what about after they are used?

Cities are seeing a problem with littering.

One Omaha man showed what he found after spending an hour cleaning his street.

Having lived in the Joslyn Castle area for 25 years, Harvey Burtley is used to heavy traffic passing by.

“When I came out of the house, I noticed there was a lot of trash in the alley,” Burtley said.

With the help of his gardening tool, he spent his Friday morning picking up someone else’s mess.

Which he says was strewn through the street and stuck in puddles from Thursday’s snow.

“It was like gloves and gowns -- the personal protective equipment and like a good neighbor, I picked it up,” he said.

Others across the country have seen the same thing -- used PPE left for someone else to pick up and throw away.

Not only is this inconvenient -- it could be dangerous for someone like Harvey to pick up the used gear.

“There was about 100 yards of trash. The same type of trash,” he said.

Friday afternoon Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert advised anyone to treat used-PPE as if it were infected.

“I think if you would find any mask, gloves or gown in the street, you treat them as if they were infected and you don’t touch them,” Stothert said.

The danger weighs heavy on Harvey -- he said he has a family member in Michigan die of COVID-19.

“You don’t know who’s been in contact with whom. You could come in contact with a hundred people over the course of a day,” he said.

The next time you go about your day wearing gloves and a mask -- think about someone like Harvey—and just throw your trash away.

“If no one knows unless it’s checked, but if it’s contaminated, that’s a crime really,” he said.

Keep in mind, too -- that littering is a misdemeanor which can get you jail time or a fine -- or both.